Britain's Royal Mail plans more cost cuts after profit miss

Royal Mail on Thursday identified 350 million pounds ($432.92 million) in cost savings this year to battle inflationary pressures and the slowing British economy after its 2021-22 profit slightly missed market expectations.

The postal company said market expectations for fiscal year 2022-2023 adjusted operating profit of 303 million pounds for its UK business could be met if it can agree a pay deal with its union in line with its current offer.

