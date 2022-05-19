Britain's Royal Mail plans more cost cuts after profit miss

May 19 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L on Thursday identified 350 million pounds ($432.92 million) in cost savings this year to battle inflationary pressures and the slowing British economy after its 2021-22 profit slightly missed market expectations.

The postal company said market expectations for fiscal year 2022-2023 adjusted operating profit of 303 million pounds for its UK business could be met if it can agree a pay deal with its union in line with its current offer.

($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.