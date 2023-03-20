Britain's RMT union vote to accept new pay offer from Network Rail

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Rail workers at Britain's RMT union voted to accept an improved pay offer on Monday from Network Rail, which owns and maintains train infrastructure, a statement from the union said.

"The RMT National Executive has announced that the vote means the end of the trade dispute with Network Rail," the statement said.

Earlier this month, members of the rail union suspended planned strike action to hold a referendum on the improved offer from Network Rail which amounted to an uplift on salaries, additional basic earnings and increased backpay.

Although this pay deal sees an end to planned strike action by RMT members at Network Rail, the union is also involved in another unresolved pay dispute with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents more than a dozen train operators.

Britain has been struck by waves disruptive of strike action over the past few months as increasing numbers of transport, health, eduction and public sector workers demand better wages to keep pace with surging inflation and cost of living.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.