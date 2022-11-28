Britain's Revolution Beauty names insider Bob Holt CEO

Interim chief operating officer Bob Holt named CEO

Accounting enquiry continues

Adds details, background

Nov 28 (Reuters) - British makeup group Revolution Beauty REVB.L named insider Bob Holt as its chief executive on Monday, less than three weeks after former CEO Adam Minto stepped down following an independent accounting enquiry.

Trading in Revolution Beauty's shares was suspended on Sept. 1 after the company missed releasing final results for the year ended Feb. 28 due to accounting issues that prompted the group's auditor to order a probe in August.

Holt, 68, who has been the company's interim chief operating officer since Oct. 14, previously held top positions in housing energy services group SureServe Group SURS.L and housing and social care provider Mears Group MERG.L.

Former chief Minto, who left the company on Nov.9, initially stepped away from the day-to-day management of the company along with executive chairman Tom Allsworth in October as the company further delayed filing final results for year ended Feb.28.

Minto at the time said his temporary absence was to help the accounting enquiry.

Revolution Beauty, in which online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L holds a near 13% stake, said the investigation continued and no conclusion had been drawn.

Last week, asset manager Jupiter Fund ManagementJUP.L, which held 8.43% in the company, disposed of its stake in the group, a regulatory filing showed.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Barbara Lewis)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.