Britain's Revolution Beauty CEO to step down amid accounting probe

November 09, 2022 — 04:32 am EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto has stepped down with immediate effect, nearly a month after its top bosses moved away from daily activities amid an independent accounting probe.

The investigation into the accounting issues remains ongoing and no conclusion has been drawn, the makeup company said.

Trading in Revolution Beauty's shares was suspended on Sept. 1, after it missed releasing final results for the year ended Feb. 28 due to accounting issues that prompted the group's auditor to order a probe in August.

