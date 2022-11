Nov 28 (Reuters) - British makeup group Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Monday it had appointed Bob Holt as chief executive, after Adam Minto stepped down in early November amid an independent accounting probe.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

