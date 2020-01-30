Britain's Renishaw H1 profit slumps 83% on weak machine tool demand

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

British engineering group Renishaw Plc reported a 83% plunge in first-half pretax profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker demand in the machine tool sector and global uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British engineering group Renishaw Plc RSW.L reported a 83% plunge in first-half pretax profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker demand in the machine tool sector and global uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Statutory profit before tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to 9.9 million pounds ($13.01 million) from 61.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 9573;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More