Britain's Renishaw H1 profit slumps 83% on weak machine tool demand

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British engineering group Renishaw Plc RSW.L reported a 83% plunge in first-half pretax profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker demand in the machine tool sector and global uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Statutory profit before tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to 9.9 million pounds ($13.01 million) from 61.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

