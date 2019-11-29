Britain's Reach pulls out of talks to buy some JPI Media assets

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British media company Reach Plc RCH.L on Friday said it was no longer in active talks to buy some assets of The Yorkshire Post publisher JPI Media.

JPI Media, formerly known as Johnston Press, was bought by its bondholders last year after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.