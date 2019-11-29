Britain's Reach pulls out of talks to buy some JPI Media assets

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

British media company Reach Plc on Friday said it was no longer in active talks to buy some assets of The Yorkshire Post publisher JPI Media.

JPI Media, formerly known as Johnston Press, was bought by its bondholders last year after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

