US Markets
MAT

Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

Contributor
Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.

Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular