Britain's £30 Billion Coronavirus Battle Plan Shows Trump and the U.S. How It's Done

Britain’s chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £30 billion ($39 billion) package of measures to help the U.K. tackle the coronavirus crisis in the budget on Wednesday.

Just hours after the Bank of England cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a surprise move, the government - in a coordinated effort with the central bank - mapped out its economic response to the outbreak.

In contrast the Fed has been criticized over its rush to cut rates last week and the U.S. approach has been far from coordinated. With President Donald Trump pushing for fiscal stimulus measures and meeting Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill, the U.S. may yet get there. But the U.K. has shown Trump, Jerome Powell et al how it’s done.

The bumper U.K. package includes a £5 billion emergency response fund to help the National Health Service (NHS) and other public services to fight the virus. A “drive-thru” coronavirus test site has already been opened in Wolverhampton.

Sunak said the response fund could be increased if necessary. “Whether it’s millions or billions, whatever it needs, whatever it costs we stand behind our NHS.”

A further £7 billion will be spent on a range of measures to protect businesses and employees from being hit financially by the outbreak - including giving sick pay to those self-isolating even without virus symptoms. Business property tax for smaller businesses has also been scrapped for the coming year, while companies and self-employed people can defer tax payments. A ‘Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme’ has also been set up.

Sunak also revealed £18 billion of “fiscal loosening” to support the economy this year.

The new chancellor, who replaced Sajid Javid last month, admitted the U.K. economy faced a “significant impact”, with up to a fifth of the working population potentially off work at the same time, due to the virus.

But he insisted the impact would be temporary, setting out measures to get the country through the crisis.

The U.K. has close to 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and has itself been criticized for being too relaxed over the outbreak. Other European countries have started to ban public gatherings and sporting events, while the British government has been reluctant to disrupt normal life so far. While Italy was imposing a nationwide lockdown, Boris Johnson was encouraging people to wash their hands while singing happy birthday.

Britain’s response still doesn’t match that of Italy, but moves to protect and even encourage people to stay at home are certainly positive.

The U.S. - of course a much larger country - has more than 1,000 cases but the wait for action goes on - with Democrats and Republicans divided. President Trump wants a payroll tax cut, which, according to reports, could last until the November election. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the White House was considering tax relief measures as well as loan guarantees for airline, hotels and cruise ships

It’s impossible to know what the correct response to the virus is, just as it is impossible to predict the extent and duration of the outbreak. But turning on the spending taps, as Britain has done, will certainly mitigate the economic impact.

