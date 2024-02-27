News & Insights

US Markets

Britain's Prince William pulls out of event due to personal matter

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 27, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar and Michael Holden for Reuters ->

Adds new details pars 4-6

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service at Windsor Castle for the late King Constantine of Greece because of an unspecified personal matter, his office said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter," Kensington Palace said.

The palace declined to give any further details, but it comes after his wife Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery last month. However, a royal source said Kate was continuing to do well.

Following Kate's operation, William, the 41-year-old heir to the throne, postponed official duties to care for her and their three children, before resuming public engagements earlier this month.

His absence comes as his father King Charles is also absent from his public role as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

In Charles' absence, his wife Camilla has become the most senior royal performing engagements as she was due to be accompanied by other royals at the service at Windsor Castle for the late King Constantine, a relation of the British royals, who died aged 82 in January last year.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Michael Holden, editing by Sarah Young and Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.