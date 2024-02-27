Britain's Prince William pulls out of event due to personal matter

Adds new details pars 4-6

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service at Windsor Castle for the late King Constantine of Greece because of an unspecified personal matter, his office said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter," Kensington Palace said.

The palace declined to give any further details, but it comes after his wife Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery last month. However, a royal source said Kate was continuing to do well.

Following Kate's operation, William, the 41-year-old heir to the throne, postponed official duties to care for her and their three children, before resuming public engagements earlier this month.

His absence comes as his father King Charles is also absent from his public role as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

In Charles' absence, his wife Camilla has become the most senior royal performing engagements as she was due to be accompanied by other royals at the service at Windsor Castle for the late King Constantine, a relation of the British royals, who died aged 82 in January last year.

