Britain's Prince Harry to sue publisher of The Sun over phone-hacking allegation

Michael Holden Reuters
Alistair Smout Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Britain's Prince Harry is set to sue the publishers of The Sun over allegations of phone hacking, his office and the newspaper's publisher said on Friday.

"Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages," a spokeswoman for Harry said, declining to give further details of the claim.

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, confirmed that a claim had been issued by Harry.

