Britain's Prince Harry to join anti-poaching patrol in Malawi

LIWONDE, Malawi, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry will join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers in Malawi on Monday to highlight conservation work, another leg of his family's southern African trip.

The Duke of Sussex had left his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie in South Africa to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Harry arrived in Malawi on Sunday, met President Peter Mutharika and also visited a college to meet young women whose education is partially supported by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

On Monday, Harry will fly to Malawi's Liwonde National Park, where he will pay tribute at the memorial site for British soldier Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who was killed in May while taking part in counter-poaching operations in the country.

He will also join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers and witness an anti-poaching demonstration conducted by local rangers and the UK military.

Harry, writing in The Daily Telegraph ahead of his national park trip, said conservation was "fundamental to our survival."

"This may well sound hippy to some," Harry wrote.

"But we cannot afford to have a 'them or us' mentality. Humans and animals and their habitats fundamentally need to co-exist or within the next 10 years our problems across the globe will become even more unmanageable."

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work.

On Tuesday, Harry will visit a health centre, pharmacy and youth reproductive health outreach programme in Malawi.

Harry will then rejoin Meghan and Archie in South Africa for a township visit on Wednesday near Johannesburg. They will also meet Graca Machel, widow of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, and meet President Cyril Ramaphosa before departing for London.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri, writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.