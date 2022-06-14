Britain's Pret to expand into Spain and Portugal

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger is to expand into Spain and Portugal, it said on Tuesday.

Pret, owned by investment group JAB and founder Sinclair Beecham, said a franchise partnership deal with Ibersol Group IBS.LS will see 70 Pret shops open in the coming years.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

