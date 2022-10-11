Britain's Pret raises staff pay for second time this year

Adds details

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger on Tuesday became the latest British retailer to raise staff pay for a second time this year to help workers navigate a worsening cost-of-living crunch amid a tight labour market.

With Britain's unemployment rate down to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5%, retailers are having to repeatedly hike wages to attract and retain staff.

Groups including market leader TescoTSCO.L, Sainsbury'sSBRY.L and CurrysCURY.L have all recently announced pay increases.

The Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it mulls further rises in interest rates.

Pret, owned by investment group JAB and founder Sinclair Beecham, said that from Dec. 1 all UK employees across shops and its support centre will receive a 5% pay increase, equating to a 13% rise within a year. UK inflation was 9.9% in August.

The group, which employs 8,600 shop staff, said the latest rise will cost it 10 million pounds ($11 million), surpassing a 9.2 million investment made in April.

Pret "team members" will see their pay increase from between 9.80 pounds and 11.00 pounds per hour to between 10.30 pounds and 11.55 pounds depending on location.

Barista pay will increase from between 10.30 pounds and 11.90 pounds an hour to between 10.85 pounds and 12.50 pounds.

Bonuses can take pay higher and staff also get free food and drink while working.

($1 = 0.9044 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Ed Osmond)

