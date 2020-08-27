Britain's Pret A Manger cuts 2,800 jobs due to slump in trade

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Thursday it has cut 2,800 jobs in its UK business following its decision to not reopen shops after the coronavirus lockdown.

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Thursday it has cut 2,800 jobs in its UK business following its decision to not reopen shops after the coronavirus lockdown.

Pret, owned by investment group JAB Holdings, said its trade remained 60% lower compared to last year, and is scheduled to complete the restructuring of its UK business on Thursday.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More