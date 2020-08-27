Britain's Pret A Manger cuts 2,800 jobs due to slump in trade

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Thursday it has cut 2,800 jobs in its UK business following its decision to not reopen shops after the coronavirus lockdown.

Pret, owned by investment group JAB Holdings, said its trade remained 60% lower compared to last year, and is scheduled to complete the restructuring of its UK business on Thursday.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

