Britain's Pets At Home raises full-year profit outlook

Contributor
Chris Peters Reuters
Published

Britain's Pets At Home on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for fiscal 2022, as the pet supplies retailer witnessed sustained demand across its businesses.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Pets At Home PETSP.L on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for fiscal 2022, as the pet supplies retailer witnessed sustained demand across its businesses.

The company, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said it now expects underlying pre-tax profit for the year ending March to be at least 140 million pounds ($189 million), compared with analysts' average estimate of 135 million pounds. (https://refini.tv/3G1dWlw)

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 6019;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters