Britain's Pets at Home raises annual profit outlook on upbeat demand

January 31, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Pets At Home PETSP.L raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand for its pet food, litter and accessories during the Christmas period despite a cost-of-living squeeze.

While pet food appears relatively immune to higher prices, there were signs that the high inflation in Britain was hitting demand for more expensive pet accessories.

"It was particularly pleasing to see our accessories category return to growth, supported by the strong performance in our Christmas range, demonstrating that consumers still want to treat their beloved pets in these challenging times," Chief Executive Officer Lyssa McGowan said.

Pets At Home, founded by British businessman Anthony Preston in 1991, said freight container rates continued to move favourably for the company.

The company, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, now expects its annual underlying profit before tax to be towards the upper-end of current consensus range of 126 million pounds ($155.50 million) to 136 million pounds, compared with previous outlook of 131 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8103 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

