Britain's Pets at Home raises annual profit outlook

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Pets At Home PETSP.L raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for its pet food, litter and accessories despite a cost-of-living squeeze.

The company, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, now expects its annual underlying profit before tax to be towards the upper-end of current consensus range of 126 million pounds ($155.50 million) to 136 million pounds, compared with previous outlook of 131 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8103 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

