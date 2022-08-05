Britain's Pets At Home first-quarter revenue rises on sustained demand

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Plc PETSP.L posted a 7.1% rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday and maintained its full-year profit outlook, as UK's largest pet supplies retailer saw sustained demand across its businesses both online and offline.

The company, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said its revenue grew to 404.7 million pounds ($491.47 million) in the 16-week period to July 21.

($1 = 0.8235 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

