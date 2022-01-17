AZN

Britain's Oxford Biomedica says CEO Dawson plans to retire

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Britain's Oxford Biomedica said on Monday Chief Executive Officer John Dawson plans to retire after 13 years at the helm of the cell therapy firm.

The London-listed company has been in the spotlight since the pandemic as one of AstraZeneca's AZN.L partners that produce the drug maker's COVID-19 vaccine. Last May, it doubled its revenue expectations from that deal.

Later in the year, Serum Institute of India (SII), another AstraZeneca partner for COVID-19 vaccine, announced an investment of 50 million pounds ($68 million) in the company, helping take Oxford Biomedica shares to a 14-year high.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica have climbed nearly four-fold in value since Dawson took charge in 2008. The stock was down 1.4% in early morning trade on Monday.

"I believe this is the right time to start the transition to a new leader given the robustness of the senior team and Company as a whole," Dawson said in a statement.

The company, which was spun off from the University of Oxford in 1995, said it had begun looking for Dawson's successor.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

