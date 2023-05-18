Britain's Octopus Energy to invest $1.2 bln in Asia-Pacific market by 2027

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Octopus Energy Group said on Thursday it plans to invest 1.5 billion pounds ($1.21 billion) in the Asia-Pacific energy market by 2027 to speed up the region's transition to cleaner energy.

Of these investments, 1.2 billion pounds will be invested in solar and wind generation with half going to the Japanese renewables market.

The remaining 300 million pounds will be used to expand technology innovation and its energy retail hub in Tokyo, increasing headcount tenfold by 2027 and creating 1,000 jobs in the green energy sector locally and in the UK.

Octopus Energy entered the Japanese market in late 2020, launching a joint venture with the country's leading energy company Tokyo Gas 9531.T which now has around 160,000 customers.

Japan is currently Octopus Energy's second largest market after Britain, with 200,000 retail customers.

In April, the local head of the Japanese arm said it aims to add more renewable energy to its supply mix as it provides a more stable purchasing price compared to the liquefied natural gas it now relies on.

The company also said it plans to raise 400 million pounds from Asia-Pacific investors over the next five years to build more UK wind and solar farms, bringing vital energy expertise to Europe and strengthening supply chains.

