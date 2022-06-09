Britain's Octopus Energy expands push into Germany with first wind farm

Britain's Octopus Energy Group will build a 35-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm in Germany and plans several more renewable energy projects in Europe's biggest economy, it said on Thursday.

By 2030, Octopus Energy aims to operate 1,200 MW of wind and solar farms across Germany, it said.

Germany has recently increased its targets for renewable energy capacity as its seeks to boost energy security and wean itself off of Russian gas.

Octopus Energy has been active in the German market since November 2020 and now has more than 120,000 customers there.

