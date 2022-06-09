Britain's Octopus Energy expands push into Germany with first wind farm

By 2030, Octopus Energy aims to operate 1,200 MW of wind and solar farms across Germany, it said.

Germany has recently increased its targets for renewable energy capacity as its seeks to boost energy security and wean itself off of Russian gas.

Octopus Energy has been active in the German market since November 2020 and now has more than 120,000 customers there.

