Britain's Ocado to buy robotics start-up Myrmex for $10.2 mln

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado has agreed to buy materials handling robotics start-up Myrmex Inc for $10.2 million, it said on Monday.

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado OCDO.L has agreed to buy materials handling robotics start-up Myrmex Inc for $10.2 million, it said on Monday.

Ocado acquired a minority stake in Athens-based Myrmex in 2020 and tasked it with developing a system that automates the loading of containers with customer orders onto frames ready for dispatch from Ocado's warehouses.

The "Automated Frameload" solution it developed is set to go live in Ocado's warehouses later this year.

It is part of a suite of innovations, also including lightweight robots and hi-tech van routing systems, that Ocado unveiled in January.

Ocado said Myrmex's technology also has potential applications for store locations, specifically for automating the grocery order pick-up process.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters