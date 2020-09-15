Britain's Ocado sees retail sales soar 52% in latest quarter

Ocado Group, the British online supermarket and technology group, said on Tuesday Ocado Retail's revenue rose 52% in the 13 weeks to Aug. 30, with the coronavirus pandemic generating huge demand for online deliveries.

That growth for its fiscal third quarter compares with 27.2% in its first half and a second-quarter exit rate of over 40%.

Ocado Retail, is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer MKS.L. The period of the trading update pre-dates Ocado Retail replacing Waitrose products with Marks & Spencer MKS.L products from Sept. 1. Ocado said customers have responded positively to the switch.

