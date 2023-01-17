Britain's Ocado Retail sees sales rise but customers buy less per order

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail reported a rise in quarterly sales and in the run-up to Christmas, though an increase in customer numbers was partially offset by fewer items being purchased per order.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said on Tuesday fourth quarter to Nov. 27 sales rose 0.3% and were up 15% over the five days before Christmas.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.