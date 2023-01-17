Britain's Ocado Retail sees sales rise but customers buy less per order

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

January 17, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail reported a rise in quarterly sales and in the run-up to Christmas, though an increase in customer numbers was partially offset by fewer items being purchased per order.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said on Tuesday fourth quarter to Nov. 27 sales rose 0.3% and were up 15% over the five days before Christmas.

