Britain's Ocado raises earnings outlook again on strong trading

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Group OCDO.L raised its core earnings forecast for 2019-20 for the second time in two months on Thursday after sales at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L rose 34.9% in the fourth quarter to Nov. 29.

Ocado forecast full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of "over 70 million pounds" ($93 million) versus a previous forecast of "over 60 million pounds". EBITDA in 2018-19 was 43.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7497 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey)

