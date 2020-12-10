Britain's Ocado raises earnings outlook again on strong trading

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

British online supermarket Ocado Group raised its core earnings forecast for 2019-20 for the second time in two months on Thursday after sales at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer rose 34.9% in the fourth quarter to Nov. 29.

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Group OCDO.L raised its core earnings forecast for 2019-20 for the second time in two months on Thursday after sales at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L rose 34.9% in the fourth quarter to Nov. 29.

Ocado forecast full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of "over 70 million pounds" ($93 million) versus a previous forecast of "over 60 million pounds". EBITDA in 2018-19 was 43.3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7497 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More