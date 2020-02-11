Britain's Ocado counts cost of fire at flagship warehouse

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado reported ballooning annual pretax losses and a 27% fall in core earnings, mainly due to a fire which destroyed a hi-tech flagship warehouse in Andover, southern England.

Adds detail

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British online supermarket and technology group Ocado <OCDO.L> reported ballooning annual pretax losses and a 27% fall in core earnings, mainly due to a fire which destroyed a hi-tech flagship warehouse in Andover, southern England.

Ocado OCDO.L, whose shares have risen 35% over the last year due to overseas technology deals, said on Tuesday its loss before tax widened to 214.5 million pounds ($276.8 million) in the year to Dec. 1 2019 versus 44.4 million pounds in 2017-18.

The loss reflected exceptional charges of 94.1 million pounds relating to the write-down of the Andover site.

Ocado made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 43.3 million pounds ($55.9 million), versus a re-stated 59.5 million pounds for 2017-18.

That outcome, which also reflected accounting changes and the costs of share schemes, was broadly in line with analysts' consensus forecast.

For the 2019-2020 year Ocado forecast retail revenue growth of 10-15% and international technology fees of 40% or more.

It forecast EBITDA from retail above its revenue growth. However, EBITDA from UK solutions & logistics and from international solutions was forecast to decline.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts' average forecast for 2019-20 EBITDA was 33 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7751 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More