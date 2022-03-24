Britain's Next trims guidance on overseas outlook

British clothing retailer Next reported a 10% rise in annual profit versus 2019-20 but has trimmed its sales and profit guidance for its new year with an improved outlook for the UK offset by a deteriorating picture overseas.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said on Thursday it made a pretax profit of 823 million pounds ($1.09 billion) in the year to January 2022 - in line with guidance.

But for the year ending January 2023, Next forecast full price sales growth of 5% and a pretax profit of 850 million pounds, versus previous guidance of up 7% and 860 million pounds.

