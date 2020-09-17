Britain's Next raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L raised its profit outlook for the second time in two months on Thursday as it reported strong recent trading.

Next said its central scenario now assumes a full year 2020-21 pretax profit of 300 million pounds ($388 million), up from its view in July of 195 million pounds but sharply down from the 729 million pounds made in 2019-20.

The group said full-price sales in the last seven weeks were up 4% on last year, which it said was driven by recent cool weather and fewer overseas holidays.

($1 = 0.7728 pounds)

