Britain's Next raises profit outlook for second time in two months

British fashion retailer Next on Thursday raised its profit guidance for the 2021-22 year for the second time in two months as it reported better than expected first quarter trading.

The group, which trades from about 500 stores as well as online, raised its central guidance for 2021-22 pre-tax profit to 720 million pounds ($1.00 billion) from the 700 million pounds forecast in April after full price sales in the 13 weeks to May 1 fell 1.5% on two years ago.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

