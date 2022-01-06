Britain's Next raises profit guidance for fifth time in 10 months

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L on Thursday beat guidance for sales in the run-up to Christmas and raised its full-year profit outlook for a fifth time in ten months.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said full-price sales rose 20% in the eight weeks to Dec. 25 versus the same period in its 2019-20 year, before the pandemic impacted trading. That compares to guidance of a rise of 10.2%.

It forecast a full-year 2021-22 pretax profit of 822 million pounds ($1.1 billion) up from the 800 million pounds previously guided.

($1 = 0.7400 pounds)

