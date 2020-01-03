Britain's Next raises profit forecast after better-than-expected Christmas

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L edged up its profit forecast for the full 2019-20 year after better-than-expected sales in the Christmas trading period, helped by a much colder November than last year.

Next, the first major UK listed retailer to update on Christmas sales, said on Friday full-price sales including interest income rose 5.2% in the period from Oct. 27 to Dec. 28, the bulk of its fiscal fourth quarter. That was 1.1% ahead of Next's internal forecast and compared to third quarter growth of 2%.

The group, which trades from about 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, about 200 stores in 40 countries overseas and its Directory online and catalogue business, said its sales performance in the period was also assisted by improved stock availability in both its retail stores and online.

As a result Next increased its full-price sales growth guidance for the year by 0.3 percentage points to 3.9% and its profit guidance by 2 million pounds ($2.6 million) to 727 million pounds, an increase of 0.6% on 2018-19. It also forecast earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.4%, which partly reflects share buy backs.

Looking further out to the 2020-21 year, Next's guidance is for full-price sales to increase 3.0%, profit to grow 1.0% and EPS to rise 3.4%. Surplus cash generation was forecast at 290 million pounds.

Shares in Next, up 67% over the last year, closed Thursday at 6,954 pence, valuing the business at 9.35 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

