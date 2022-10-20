Britain’s next leader will be on a short leash

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Liz Truss has earned a footnote in the history books. The British leader announced her resignation on Thursday after just 44 days in charge, making her the country’s shortest-serving prime minister ever. Failed policies and a deeply unpopular party will keep her successor on a tight leash.

Truss will stay in office until the Conservative Party chooses a replacement by the end of next week. However, her tenure effectively ended last Friday, when she was forced to replace her finance minister and reverse massive tax cuts which had triggered a self-imposed financial crisis. That U-turn explains why government bond and foreign exchange markets largely shrugged off news of her resignation. Investors are assuming that, whatever happens next, Britain will stick to a more fiscally responsible path.

Still, the next few weeks will be turbulent. The Conservatives, who are about to choose their fourth prime minister in six years, disagree over key issues such as the role of the state, the correct level of taxation, and the approach to immigration. Underlying all this is the corrosive effect of Brexit. Leaving the European Union has weakened Britain’s economic growth, undermined its institutions, and dimmed its international reputation. Yet no aspiring leader dares confront this fact. When Brexit advocate Boris Johnson was forced from office in July, the party’s lawmakers and members quickly embraced Truss’s economic fantasies.

The candidates vying to replace her – which according to the Times include Johnson – will face tighter restraints, though. They will have little choice but to endorse the spending cuts and higher taxes that new finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to present on Oct. 31, three days after the end of the contest. According to the BBC, Hunt will not be a candidate for the leadership, potentially strengthening his grip on his current job.

Few Conservative lawmakers will welcome a tough fiscal package for a country grappling with 10% inflation, rising interest rates, and high energy bills. But any serious rebellion would risk bringing down the government and triggering an early election. Current opinion polls show the opposition Labour Party with a lead of around 30 percentage points.

Fear of an electoral wipeout may therefore prevent the Conservatives from further self-destruction. Still, it’s just a few months since they decided to put Truss in charge. Only a national election can restore political stability. And that may still be two years away.

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Oct. 20, little more than six weeks after winning the contest for leadership of the Conservative party. Truss said she would step down as leader and remain prime minister until a successor is chosen “in the next week”.

The announcement came days after turmoil in the bond market forced Truss to reverse drastic tax cuts and replace the country’s finance minister.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party.”

Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, is not expected to run, the BBC reported.

By 1430 GMT the pound was trading at $1.133, up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Yields on 10-year government bonds were at 3.85%, down from a high of close to 4% earlier in the day.

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.