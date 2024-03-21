Britain's Next keeps profit outlook after 5% rise in 2023-24

Adds detail paragraphs 3 to 5

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L kept its guidance for sales and profit in the current year after reporting a slightly better than expected 5% rise in profit for 2023-24.

The group, which is often considered a useful gauge of how British consumers are faring, said on Thursday it still expected a profit before tax and exceptional items of 960 million pounds ($1.23 billion) in 2024-25, with full-price sales up 2.5%.

For the year to Jan. 27 2024 it made a profit on the same basis of 918 million pounds, versus guidance of 915 million pounds, on total sales up 5.9% to 5.84 billion pounds.

"On the face of it, the consumer environment looks more benign than it has for a number of years, albeit there are some significant uncertainties," Next said.

The group said it did not currently anticipate any material adverse impact from stock delays due to disruption to shipments through the Suez Canal.

($1 = 0.7817 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.