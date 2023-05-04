News & Insights

NXT

Britain's Next keeps profit guidance after quarterly sales edge lower

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

May 04, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by James Davey and Editied by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds detail on sales, outlook

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next NXT.L maintained its guidance for annual profit after reporting a smaller decline in first-quarter sales than it expected, saying it was too early in the year to change its outlook.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a good barometer of how British consumers are faring, said full price sales fell 0.7% in the 13 weeks to April 29, better than its guidance for a 2% fall.

"Although our first quarter performance moderately exceeded our sales guidance, we believe it is too early in the year to alter our overall sales expectations for either the half or full year," Next said.

It stayed cautious, forecasting a 1.5% decline in 2023-24 full-price sales and pretax profit of 795 million pounds ($1.0 billion), down from the 870.4 million pounds made in 2022-23.

British consumers have been squeezed by inflation that hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October and has remained in double digits since, including March's stronger-than-expected reading of 10.1%.

Next has guided to a 7% rise in prices for its spring and summer ranges.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editied by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.