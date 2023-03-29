NXT

Britain's Next expects clothing inflation to ease

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 29, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail, results

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next NXT.L reported a better-than-expected 5.7% rise in annual profit on Wednesday and said its selling price inflation for the current year was set to be more benign than previously thought.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a good barometer of how British consumers are faring, reiterated its outlook, with profit expected to decline.

It said on Wednesday its like-for-like price inflation in spring/summer was expected to be 7% and 3% in autumn/winter - down from its previous forecast of 8% and 6% respectively.

Next made a pretax profit of 870.4 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in the year to January 2023 - versus guidance of 860 million pounds and up from 823.1 million pounds in 2021-22.

For 2023-24 it kept its guidance for a 1.5% decline in full-price sales and profit of 795 million pounds.

Full-price sales rose 6.9% in 2022-23, with total sales up 8.4% to 5.15 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.