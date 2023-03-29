Britain's Next expects clothing inflation to ease

Adds detail, results

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next NXT.L reported a better-than-expected 5.7% rise in annual profit on Wednesday and said its selling price inflation for the current year was set to be more benign than previously thought.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a good barometer of how British consumers are faring, reiterated its outlook, with profit expected to decline.

It said on Wednesday its like-for-like price inflation in spring/summer was expected to be 7% and 3% in autumn/winter - down from its previous forecast of 8% and 6% respectively.

Next made a pretax profit of 870.4 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in the year to January 2023 - versus guidance of 860 million pounds and up from 823.1 million pounds in 2021-22.

For 2023-24 it kept its guidance for a 1.5% decline in full-price sales and profit of 795 million pounds.

Full-price sales rose 6.9% in 2022-23, with total sales up 8.4% to 5.15 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

