Britain's Next cuts guidance on macro outlook

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L cut its guidance for the full year, saying August trading was below expectations and cost of living pressures are set to rise in the coming months.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said on Thursday it now expected full price sales in its second half to fall 1.5% and a full year pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($905 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.

It previously forecast second-half full price sales growth of 1% and a full year pretax profit of 860 million pounds.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.