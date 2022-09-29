Commodities

Britain's Next cuts guidance on macro outlook

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

British clothing retailer Next cut its guidance for the full year, saying August trading was below expectations and cost of living pressures are set to rise in the coming months.

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L cut its guidance for the full year, saying August trading was below expectations and cost of living pressures are set to rise in the coming months.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said on Thursday it now expected full price sales in its second half to fall 1.5% and a full year pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($905 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.

It previously forecast second-half full price sales growth of 1% and a full year pretax profit of 860 million pounds.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular