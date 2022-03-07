Britain's Next closes Russia operations

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

British clothing retailer Next is to close its Russian operations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country.

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L is to close its Russian operations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country.

Next has told staff at its Russian distribution hub, which fulfils Russian online orders to Russian customers, that over the next few days, it will be winding down the operation in an orderly way and the website will be closed, a spokesperson for the company said.

Bulk replenishment stock transfers from the UK to the Russian hub stopped last week.

Russia represents a tiny percentage of Next's overall sales.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More