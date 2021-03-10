Commodities

Britain's Next buys 25% stake in rival Reiss

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

British clothing retailer Next has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in upmarket smaller rival Reiss and has an option to take its holding to 51%, it said on Wednesday.

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in upmarket smaller rival Reiss and has an option to take its holding to 51%, it said on Wednesday.

Next said it will pay 33 million pounds ($46 million) for the equity and also make a debt investment of 10 million pounds, financed from its cash resources.

The group has an option to acquire an additional 26% interest at pre-agreed terms. The option falls away after July 2022.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular