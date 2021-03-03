NWG

Britain's NatWest privatisation target delayed to 2026

Iain Withers Reuters
The British government has said it will need an extra year to fully return state-backed lender NatWest to private hands, targeting 2026 to sell its majority ownership of the bank.

NatWest - formerly Royal Bank of Scotland - remains 62% taxpayer-owned as a legacy of its state bailout in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The government has managed just two sales of state-owned stock to date, with the last one in 2018.

