Britain's Nationwide reports half-year profit up 13%

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society said on Friday pretax profit for the first half of its financial year rose 13%, as income benefited from rising interest rates.
Britain's second biggest provider of home loans said profit for the six months rose to 969 million pounds ($1.2 billion) from the same period a year ago.
The lender said credit impairment charges rose to 108 million pounds, from a net release of 34 million pounds set aside for potential loan losses in the first half of last year.
($1 = 0.8401 pounds)
