Britain's Nationwide reports half-year profit up 13%

November 18, 2022 — 02:11 am EST

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society said on Friday pretax profit for the first half of its financial year rose 13%, as income benefited from rising interest rates.

Britain's second biggest provider of home loans said profit for the six months rose to 969 million pounds ($1.2 billion) from the same period a year ago.

The lender said credit impairment charges rose to 108 million pounds, from a net release of 34 million pounds set aside for potential loan losses in the first half of last year.

($1 = 0.8401 pounds)

