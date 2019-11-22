Britain's Nationwide reports first half profits fall 33%

Contributor
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Nationwide Building Society reported a 33% fall in profit for the first half of its financial year, as it took a fresh charge for mis-selling insurance products and saw its interest margin fall.

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Nationwide Building Society POB_p.L reported a 33% fall in profit for the first half of its financial year, as it took a fresh charge for mis-selling insurance products and saw its interest margin fall.

The bellwether mortgage lender said its underlying profit fell to 307 million pounds ($396.67 million) in the April-September period from 460 million pounds a year ago.

Nationwide's net interest margin - a closely-watched measure of underlying profitability - fell to 1.12%, down from 1.23% a year ago as competition in the mortgage market continues to bite.

($1 = 0.7739 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More