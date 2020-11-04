NG

Britain's National Grid warns of system tightness for Wednesday

Susanna Twidale
Nora Buli
Britain's National Grid has send out an electricity margin notice (EMN) for Wednesday evening as it seeks to increase spare capacity amid a tight power system.

LONDON/OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid NG.L has send out an electricity margin notice (EMN) for Wednesday evening as it seeks to increase spare capacity amid a tight power system.

National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain's energy systems.

The electricity system will be particularly tight between 16.30-18.30 GMT, "owing to a number of factors including the weather, demand for electricity and the availability of generators," a National Grid spokesman said.

"This is a routine signal that we send to the market to indicate that we’d like a larger cushion of spare capacity," he said.

National Grid is seeking an extra 477 megawatts of capacity.

The grid has a number of tools to help balance supply and demand such as asking generators to increase output.

EDF Energy said on Wednesday it was ready to fire up its West Burton A coal plant later today if needed.

"West Burton A... and provides a valuable back-up service at times like these and is ready to run when required," an EDF Energy spokeswoman said via email.

At full capacity West Burton A can provide around 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

