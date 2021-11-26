NG

Britain's National Grid to review 'some very high-cost' days in power supply

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

National Grid said on Friday it would undertake a review of the supply-demand balance in the energy market that could affect consumers, after the power operator faced "some very high-cost days" in the recent weeks.

Britain's National Grid is responsible for overseeing the country's energy supply and making sure supply and demand are evenly balanced.

"Our review will seek to ensure that, at a time when households' budgets are under strain, consumers can continue to have confidence in the market," National Grid's Electricity System Operator said in a statement.

It will undertake the review with external consultants, National Grid said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

