Britain's National Grid to review electricity balancing costs after recent highs

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid Electricity System Operator is reviewing the way power generators are paid to make sure the market remains balanced after several recent high cost days it said on Monday.

"As those costs are ultimately borne by consumers it is important to fully understand the factors driving the market," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)

