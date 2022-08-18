Britain's National Grid signs winter coal contracts

Banking
UK's National Grid on Thursday signed contracts with British power generator Drax Group and nuclear generator EDF to extend the life of coal-fired power plants for the upcoming winter.

"The new winter contingency contracts will only be used as a last resort and to ensure resilience and security of supply," National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.

