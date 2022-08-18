Britain's National Grid signs winter coal contracts

Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's National Grid NG.L on Thursday signed contracts with British power generator Drax Group DRX.L and nuclear generator EDF to extend the life of coal-fired power plants for the upcoming winter.

"The new winter contingency contracts will only be used as a last resort and to ensure resilience and security of supply," National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

