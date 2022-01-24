Britain's National Grid issues capacity market notice from 1800 GMT

Adds further detail from National Grid tweet

Jan 24 (Reuters) - National Grid said on Monday it expects Britain's electricity supply margin to be below a threshold needed for the country's energy system to be balanced from 1800 GMT.

National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain’s energy systems.

The grid operator has triggered a capacity market notice (CMN), indicating a reduced surplus above the forecast demand and operating margin, the company said separately in a tweet.

"This doesn't mean electricity supply is at risk," it added.

The transmission demand and operating margin is expected at 43,464 megawatts (MW), compared with aggregate capacity of available units of 43,952 MW, National Grid said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.