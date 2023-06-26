News & Insights

Britain's National Grid hires former Shell M&A boss

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 26, 2023 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid NG.L said on Monday it had hired Shell's SHEL.L former head of merger and acquisitions Katie Jackson to run its low-carbon and renewables ventures business.

Jackson will join National Grid on July 1, and will assume duties in her new role on Sept. 1. She will also sit on the group's executive committee.

National Grid Ventures operates in Britain, Europe and the United States, developing and operating large-scale low-carbon infrastructure and renewables.

Jackson left Shell in June following a leadership reshuffle by CEO Wael Sawan.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)

