NG

Britain's National Grid boosts annual earnings outlook

Contributors
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published

Britain's National Grid Plc forecast on Thursday its annual underlying earnings per share growth to be "significantly above" the top end of its 5%-7% outlook range, partly helped by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid Plc NG.L forecast on Thursday its annual underlying earnings per share growth to be "significantly above" the top end of its 5%-7% outlook range, partly helped by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More