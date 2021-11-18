Britain's National Grid boosts annual earnings outlook

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid Plc NG.L forecast on Thursday its annual underlying earnings per share growth to be "significantly above" the top end of its 5%-7% outlook range, partly helped by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.