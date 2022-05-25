Britain's M&S warns on outlook as profit jumps

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L reported a jump in annual profit but joined rivals in cautioning on the outlook for the current year amid a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

The 138-year-old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British business, said on Wednesday it made profit before tax and adjusting items of 522.9 million pounds ($655 million) in the year to April 2 – in line with analysts forecasts and up from just 41.6 million pounds in the pandemic hit 2020-21 year.

But for the current 2022-23 year, M&S warned it did not expect to progress from a profit base lowered by a lack of business rates relief and profit from Russia.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

